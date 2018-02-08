Menu
Truck rollover blocks Bruce Highway traffic south of CQ town

Amber Hooker
by

6.50am |

THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions near Miriam Vale after a heavy truck rollover early this morning.

The Queensland Police Service remain on scene as the crash has blocked both lanes between Granite Creek and Collosseum Creek

Emergency services were called to the scene about 25km south of Miriam Vale about 3.30am.

Paramedics treated one man for lacerations to his leg.

He was in a stable condition and declined transport to hospital.

Firefighters worked to clean a diesel leak and make the scene safe.

As of 6.50am the Statewide Traffic Management advised traffic was still blocked in both directions.

More information to come when available.

Topics:  bruce highway bruck highway crash traffic control truck rollover

