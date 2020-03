A truck rollover blocked the highway near Taroom on Friday.

MOTORISTS may experience delays on the Leichhardt Highway near Taroom tonight following a truck rollover.

Lanes were blocked 5km north of Taroom following the incident about 5.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said the truck was on its side and blocking the entire road.

She said the driver was out of the vehicle with no apparent injuries.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident.

Emergency services crews were still on scene at 6.50pm.