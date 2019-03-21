Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck rolled down an embankment, causing major delays

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Mar 2019 6:28 AM

A SINGLE vehicle rollover is causing traffic delays on the Cunningham Hwy this morning.

Traffic is at a standstill on the major thoroughfare, causing major delays. Police have urged commuters to use an alternative route.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics attended a single truck rollover on the Cunningham Hwy near Champions Way at Purga, which occurred at 11.50pm.

The truck went through a roadside barrier and rolled on an embankment.

A male in his fifties was extricated by emergency services and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration and shoulder injury.

cunningham hwy cunningham hwy crash traffic traffic accident truck rollover
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    premium_icon State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    News Adani’s Carmichael coal mine is set to clear its last federal hurdle within weeks, leaving the State Government the only impediment to the project going ahead.

    The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    premium_icon The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    Politics How a slog up a hill convinced a federal minister to fund a carpark

    Stepdad raped girl, 10, after staff Christmas party

    premium_icon Stepdad raped girl, 10, after staff Christmas party

    Crime HE HAD been her father effectively for nine years

    Pants drop in fidgety drug search of cyclist

    premium_icon Pants drop in fidgety drug search of cyclist

    Crime Clip seal bag of marijuana on the ground where pants fell.