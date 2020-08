CRASH: Police were called to a truck rollover on the Dawson Highway overnight.

THE Dawson highway was closed overnight for five hours after a truck rolled over blocking both lanes.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene 10km west of Calliope just before 7pm last night.

She said it appeared the driver of a B double had been travelling down an incline before the truck lost control.

She said the driver was unharmed in the rollover.

The highway was cleared and reopened just before midnight.