FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
Truck rollover, exclusion zone in place, CQ highway closed

30th Apr 2018 7:40 PM

A ROAD TRAIN has rolled, spilling chemicals on a CQ road.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman said they received the call around 4.42pm this afternoon to the Fitzroy Development rd, around 20km north of Dingo.

A passer-by reported the incident as a "truck has gone past and gone bush".

The truck had three trailers and was believed to be carrying ammonium nitrate.

It is understood the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokeswoman said one of their urban appliances were sent to the scene.

The spokeswoman said the prime mover and first trailer were upright, the second trailer was over just "off its wheels" and the second trailer was fully rolled.

A small hole was punctured in the tank causing 'a small leakage of emulsion'.

The leakage was contained around 6.30pm.

It is understood the highway is closed with an exclusion zone in place.

Emergency services are out of radio contact and it cannot be verified how long it will be closed for.

beef road fitzroy developmental road truck rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

