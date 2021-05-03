Truck rollover on Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton

Paramedics are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway at Midgee.

UPDATE 4.45pm: A man is in a serious condition after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics, including a critical care team, have responded to the crash on the highway at Midgee.

“Paramedics including critical care are treating two male patients at the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

“One patient is suffering head and chest injuries and is in a serious condition.

“A man in his 30s with chest injuries is in a stable condition.”

The spokeswoman said both men will be taken to Rockhampton Hospital by ambulance.

INITIAL REPORT: 4.13pm Paramedics are responding to a reported truck rollover on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the Bruce Highway, Midgee, at 3.46pm after reports a truck had rolled.

The spokeswoman said paramedics are currently en route to the scene.

Initial reports from the scene were about a semi trailer which had rolled, which was been updated to a furniture truck.

Midgee is about 17km south of Rockhampton.

It is understood there were two men in the truck.

More to come.