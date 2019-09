Emergency Services are heading to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Midgee.

Emergency Services are heading to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Midgee.

REPORTS indicate a truck has rolled on the Bruce Highway near Midgee.

It is understood the truck ran off the road and rolled at the Casuarina Rd turn off shortly after 8am and is not laying on its side.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

The driver is said to be out of the truck and walking around.

QFES is making the scene safe at the moment.

Traffic is reportedly flowing on the highway.