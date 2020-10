Emergency crews are working to clear the Carnarvon Highway after a truck rolled.

EMERGENCY crews were kept busy clearing the scene of a truck rollover on the Carnarvon Hwy overnight.

Occurring 24km south of Rolleston, the single vehicle crash was reported to authorities around 10pm Sunday.

It was unclear if there were any injuries at this stage.

A single lane is operating under traffic control.

The road was estimated to be clear by 7am.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.