Firies respond to a truck fire on Wycarbah Rd. Photo: FILE
Breaking

Truck rollover sparks grass fire

Sean Fox
13th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
EMERGENCY services have responded to a truck blaze which sparked a grass fire west of Rockhampton earlier this afternoon.

The truck caught on fire before it rolled onto the grass on Wycarbah Rd near Westwood.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police attended the scene after they were called to the incident at 2.50pm.

Queensland Police said the grass fire has since been extinguished by firies.

“We believe the fire has been put out now,” a spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told The Morning Bulletin paramedics did not attend the scene.

