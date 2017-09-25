34°
Truck rollover spills dangerous chemical across CQ highway

A B-double containing a dangerous chemical has rolled on the Gregory Hwy between Emerald and Springsure. File photo of HAZMAT training for fire fighters.
Amber Hooker
by

A TRUCK has spilled dangerous chemicals across the Gregory Hwy when it rolled between Emerald and Springsure.

The Queensland Police Service report the B-double came off the road when it veered to avoid a kangaroo about 9.40pm yesterday.

"The rear wheels on the second trailer have caught the rough on the shoulder,” a QPS spokesman said.

"It caused it to sway and over it's gone.”

Two patients were taken to the Emerald Hospital, but the Queensland Ambulance Service report they only suffered minor injuries.

More than 13 hours later, the Department of Transport and Main Roads report the highway is still affected.

TMR advise a single-lane operation near Wurba Rd, Minerva is in place and urge motorists proceed with caution.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service attended last night, and described the truck as being "half across the road”.

They called in a scientific officer to determine what the truck had been carrying, however QFES could not advise what the chemical was.

The QPS reported it as a "noxious chemical”, meaning "harmful, poisonous, or very unpleasant”.

