Two people were taken to Prosperine Hospital with injuries after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbry.
Two people were taken to Prosperine Hospital with injuries after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbry.
News

Truck rolls in Bloomsbury early this morning

Ashley Pillhofer
by
10th Dec 2018 6:51 AM

TWO patients have been transported to the Proserpine Hospital after a truck rollover in Bloomsbury this morning.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway about 5.20am.

Reports suggest both are in a stable condition. The QAS spokesperson said one of the passengers has a wrist injury while the other sustained head, shoulder, chest and ankle injuries during the rollover.

No further information was provided.

