Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a truck rollover in the Central Highlands just after noon on Monday. FILE PHOTO.
Police were called to a truck rollover in the Central Highlands just after noon on Monday. FILE PHOTO.
News

Truck rolls off CQ highway

Darryn Nufer
18th Jan 2021 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck has rolled off the Gregory Highway in the Central Highlands just after noon on Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services crews were called to the Gregory Highway at Gindie about 12.10pm.

The QPS spokesman said the truck was carrying tyres and tools, and bystanders were helping to clear debris from the road.

He said the truck had left the roadway and the highway remained open.

The QPS spokesman said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no reported injuries.

truck crash gregory highway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ family opens home to four kids after mum dies

        Premium Content CQ family opens home to four kids after mum dies

        News A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family make modifications to their home to accommodate for their now family of eight.

        GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Premium Content GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Gardening Check out the column from Neil Fisher this week

        Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        Premium Content Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        News ‘All the stallholders are following me over and there are lots of new ones...

        Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Premium Content Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s view.