Truck slams into van in Rocky crash

4.20PM: THREE people are being treated for injuries after a truck collided with a van in Rockhampton.

The crash occurred at the corner of Murray and Denham St just after 4pm with a hire truck slamming into the side of the smaller vehicle.

The impact pushed the van onto the footpath.

Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash1

Emergency Services rushed to the scene and paramedics have assessed three people.

A 35-year-old has received neck and shoulder lacerations and a 26-year-old received hand and elbow lacerations.

A 12-year-old was also in the vehicle and at this time his injuries are not known.

Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash3

More to follow.