Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crash Denham and Murray Sts.
Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash2
News

Truck slams into van in Rocky crash

Steph Allen
by
28th Jun 2018 4:33 PM

4.20PM: THREE people are being treated for injuries after a truck collided with a van in Rockhampton.

The crash occurred at the corner of Murray and Denham St just after 4pm with a hire truck slamming into the side of the smaller vehicle.

The impact pushed the van onto the footpath.

Crash Denham and Murray Sts.
Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash1

Emergency Services rushed to the scene and paramedics have assessed three people.

A 35-year-old has received neck and shoulder lacerations and a 26-year-old received hand and elbow lacerations.

A 12-year-old was also in the vehicle and at this time his injuries are not known.

Crash Denham and Murray Sts.
Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash3

More to follow.

queensland ambulance service vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    premium_icon Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    Business Buyers from as far afield as UK, US and China are interested.

    Veteran NRL ref Mander gives verdict on 'that' penalty try

    Veteran NRL ref Mander gives verdict on 'that' penalty try

    News He's officiated over 500 games and awarded just three penalty tries.

    Aussies caught up in Ticketmaster data hack attack

    Aussies caught up in Ticketmaster data hack attack

    News Thousands hacked from malicious software discovered.

    CQ cattle prices still holding strong in dry conditions

    premium_icon CQ cattle prices still holding strong in dry conditions

    Weather Rocky livestock agent is feeling confident in the future

    • 28th Jun 2018 4:34 PM

    Local Partners