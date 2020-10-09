Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck is lodged in the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop.
A truck is lodged in the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop.
News

Truck smashes into regional pub and shops

Michael Nolan
9th Oct 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the incident shortly before 7am.

Initial reports indicate the truck driver crashed through the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop, on Yandila St, taking out a key load-bearing support and causing significant structural damage.

 

Power was cut to several buildings.
Power was cut to several buildings.

"The truck is stuck underneath the roof of the building," A QFES spokeswoman said.

The driver exited the vehicle and is uninjured.

Power has been cut to several business housed in the same building, including Pittsworth Meats and the Beauaraba Living Op-shop, though they appear to have be saved any structural damage.

More to come

Originally published as Truck smashes into regional pub and shops

More Stories

Show More
editors picks hotel pittsworth truck crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Premium Content Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Business The development has been limited to be small scale and would operate from 6am to 3.30pm

        Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Premium Content Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Politics Determined to do some good for Rockhampton, local businessman Dominic Doblo is...

        GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        Premium Content GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        News The pressure is on the LNP to match Labor’s $8.4m campaign pledge to start work on...

        Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Premium Content Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Basketball This weekend’s game will be the first major one to take place since COVID-19...