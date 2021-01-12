Menu
Police are investigating how a small truck was stolen from a Racecourse business complex.
Truck stolen from Mackay site, ditched 160km away

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 3:06 PM
Mackay police are chasing witnesses or dashcam footage after a truck was stolen from a Racecourse business complex and ditched about 160km away.

It is not known how the Hino Dutro vehicle was entered or stolen from the Peak Downs Highway site.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said the truck was taken sometime between 3pm and 11pm Monday.

Snr Const Smith said at 10am on Tuesday, police found the truck parked on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence.

“The vehicle has been seized by police for a forensic examination,” Snr Const Smith said.

Police are appealing for relevant dashcam footage or anyone with information about the offence to come forward.

