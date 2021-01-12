Truck stolen from Mackay site, ditched 160km away

Police are investigating how a small truck was stolen from a Racecourse business complex.

Police are investigating how a small truck was stolen from a Racecourse business complex.

Mackay police are chasing witnesses or dashcam footage after a truck was stolen from a Racecourse business complex and ditched about 160km away.

It is not known how the Hino Dutro vehicle was entered or stolen from the Peak Downs Highway site.

More stories:

Emergency services retrieve man’s body from Pioneer River

Mackay Whitsunday district road toll doubles over 12 months

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said the truck was taken sometime between 3pm and 11pm Monday.

Snr Const Smith said at 10am on Tuesday, police found the truck parked on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

“The vehicle has been seized by police for a forensic examination,” Snr Const Smith said.

Police are appealing for relevant dashcam footage or anyone with information about the offence to come forward.