Truck stuck on railway line, concerns for trains

7.15: DENISON St railway line is now clear after a b-double was stuck over the line due to mechanical issues.

A tow truck arrived to remove the truck.

All trains north and south were advised of the blockage and will resume as normal now.

7AM: A B-DOUBLE truck is stuck on the railway line on Denison St in South Rockhampton.

The incident was reported around 6.55am.

Police are at the scene conducting traffic control.

They are co-ordinating with the rail companies to make sure trains don’t come through.

A mechanic and tow truck has been called and is on the way.