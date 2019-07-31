Menu
Emergency Services are responding to a traffic crash in South Rockhampton.
Truck versus Car in Rocky traffic crash

31st Jul 2019 7:13 PM
UPDATE 7.10pm: NO ONE was taken to hospital following a traffic incident which involved a truck and car on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton about 6.40pm.

The two vehicles reportedly crashed outside the BP servo, and initial reports suggested there were no entrapments.

One female occupant was reportedly in the car when the crash occurred.

A TRUCK has reportedly crashed into a car outside a BP servo on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton this evening.

About 6.40pm, initial reports suggested there are no entrapments, and one female occupant (in the car) was involved in the incident.

There are possibly no injuries.

The truck is off the road, and the car is yet to be removed.

