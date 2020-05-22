Truck vs car: woman suffers multiple injuries
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway, about 10km south of Rockhampton.
At 11.53am, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash near the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Gavial Gracemere Rd, Midgee.
On arrival, both vehicles were off the roadway and all occupants were outside.
A woman was assessed on scene with head and leg injuries.
She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.