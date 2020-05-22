Menu
A woman was transported stable to Rockhampton Hospital with head and leg injuries following a two-vehicle crash.
Truck vs car: woman suffers multiple injuries

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd May 2020 1:30 PM
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway, about 10km south of Rockhampton.

At 11.53am, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash near the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Gavial Gracemere Rd, Midgee.

On arrival, both vehicles were off the roadway and all occupants were outside.

A woman was assessed on scene with head and leg injuries.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

bruce highway crash two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

