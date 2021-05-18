Truck vs. power pole in North Rocky, lines hanging quite low

A truck with an excavator on the back has hit onto a power pole on Norman Road in North Rockhampton.

The crash occurred around 9am on Tuesday morning near the Foulkes Street intersection.

The powerline is reported to be hanging quite low.

Norman Road has been closed in both direction and police are directing traffic through the university.

Ergon Energy are carrying out emergency repairs.

It has not been reported at this stage if there is any power outages.