Truckie accused of brazen child sex abuse in family home

A TRUCK driver from the Gold Coast charged with raping and maintaining an illicit relationship with his young stepdaughter began sexually abusing the girl when she was just 11 years old, a court was told.

The middle-aged man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, faced Southport District Court on Tuesday.

He has pleaded not guilty to the accusations dated between 2011 and late 2015, while the girl was aged between 11 and 15 years old.

Crown prosecutor Michael Mitchell told the court the victim, now 19, made a complaint to Queensland Police in 2017, when she was 17.

He said the girl struggled to recount individual instances of sexual touching by her stepfather as it had happened so frequently over about five years.

The truckie touched the girl's breasts, bottom and genitalia, penetrated her with his fingers, kissed her and forced her to touch his genitalia with her hands and mouth, among other sexual acts, Mr Mitchell told the court.

He said the pair showered together and on one occasion the stepfather "entered a plastic spatula into her" while she screamed for him to stop.

The rape occurred on a kitchen breakfast bar in the family home, the court was told.

Police were told the sexual assault was "painful and very uncomfortable", Mr Mitchell said.

On another occasion, the girl was allegedly on an island holiday with her stepfather and other family members when he grabbed her bottom and told her "more of this is going to happen when we get back".

Mr Mitchell said the girl eventually confided in her sister about the abuse to some degree while the two were playing video games, but the rest of the family had been in the dark.

The stepfather appeared uncomfortable as his alleged offending was detailed to the jury of six men and six women.

He stared at the ceiling, and occasionally scanned the room, looking towards a woman watching on in support.

Judge Catherine Muir closed the court while the alleged victim's prerecorded evidence was played.

The alleged victim's mother will also give evidence, Mr Mitchell said.

The trial continues.



*For 24-hour sexual and/or domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

