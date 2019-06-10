Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son JulianElimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son Julian were lost at seas off Caloundra for six hours yesterday.
Elimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son JulianElimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son Julian were lost at seas off Caloundra for six hours yesterday. Contributed
Breaking

Truckie and mate took turns holding Julian, 7, above water

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Jun 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trio who spent six-hours clinging onto an esky in winter waters off Caloundra yesterday have been identified.

Elimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son Julian, and Mr Hohnen's friend Stephen Jeacocke, 48, were about 14km off the coast of Caloundra on a fishing trip on Saturday afternoon when their boat started taking on water.

READ: Boy, 7, fights for life after clinging to esky for hours

A distress call was sent from the 5.2-metre vessel just after 1.30am yesterday morning sparking a large search and rescue mission.

The boat Gilly's Hammer took on water just nine nautical miles from the Caloundra coastline before capsizing.

 

Elimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son Julian were lost at seas off Caloundra for six hours yesterday.
Elimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son Julian were lost at seas off Caloundra for six hours yesterday. Contributed

READ: Missing men 'lucky to be alive', boy in critical condition

The three took turns to holding onto Julian, 7, clinging onto an esky for six hours.

Julian was flown to hospital with serious hypothermia and remains in an induced coma.

WANT MORE VALUE FROM YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION? JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE FACEBOOK GROUP HERE

More Stories

air sea rescue boat capsize editors picks sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rocky man takes award-winning home renos to a new level

    premium_icon Rocky man takes award-winning home renos to a new level

    News $1.5 million project adds a luxury touch to fabulous CQ location

    • 10th Jun 2019 9:24 AM
    How one Yeppoon woman's vision caught royal attention

    premium_icon How one Yeppoon woman's vision caught royal attention

    News CQUniversity professor's service earns recognition from the Queen

    Motorcyclist suing for $2.5m after hit by ute

    premium_icon Motorcyclist suing for $2.5m after hit by ute

    Crime Lawsuit details lost earnings, damages and future earnings