Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver has been charged after $140,000 cash was found hidden in his truck. Picture: AAP/James Ross
A truck driver has been charged after $140,000 cash was found hidden in his truck. Picture: AAP/James Ross
Crime

Truckie busted with $140k in hidden cash

Georgie Hewson
by and Georgie Hewson
6th Feb 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROUTINE heavy vehicle check on a truck in Goondiwindi by police has ended in the seizing of $140,000 in concealed cash.

At about 5.30pm Goondiwindi police intercepted a car carrier vehicle travelling west along the Cunningham Highway for a logbook check.

Senior Sargent Tyrone Soper said the line of questioning with the male driver in his mid-50s created enough suspicion for police to conduct a full vehicle inspection.

"There we found we found $147,100 hidden in a concealed compartment in the bunk area of the truck," he said.

"He was cooperative with police but gave no explanation for being in possession of such a large amount of cash."

The driver was taken to Goondiwindi police station and charged with proceeds of crime.

He was released on bail from the Goondiwindi watch house late last night and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates court later this month.

court crime editors picks truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landry rewarded with promotion in Cabinet reshuffle

        premium_icon Landry rewarded with promotion in Cabinet reshuffle

        Politics Hard work and loyalty has paid off for the Capricornia’s MP after this week’s leadership battle.

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:16 AM
        Cullen steps up to major new Rocky position

        premium_icon Cullen steps up to major new Rocky position

        Business Tony Cullen has taken up a new post.

        Cops race into inferno to save burning man

        premium_icon Cops race into inferno to save burning man

        News ‘The hairs on his arms were burnt, he had skin coming off..."

        Pregnant woman bitten by dog

        premium_icon Pregnant woman bitten by dog

        News An ambulance has been dispatched to the scene