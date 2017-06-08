Truckie caught on drugs after erratic driving

A TRUCK driver has been arrested in charged for drug driving after police responded to dangerous driving complaints last week.

About 3.45pm on June 1, Blackwater Police were called to the Capricorn Hwy at Blackwater after members of the public reported a truck swerving on the road and altering its speed.

Police attended and arrested the 31-year-old driver of the truck for driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on June 16.

Blackwater Police attended a number of traffic incidents over the past week including a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy at Bluff.

At 8pm on June 3, police attended the single vehicle where a 17-year-old female received injuries. Investigations are ongoing,.

Other notable offences in Blackwater recently include: