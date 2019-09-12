Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One driver was taken to hospital and paramedics treated another. Picture: Dean Martin
One driver was taken to hospital and paramedics treated another. Picture: Dean Martin
News

Truckie desperately tried to avoid crash after brakes failed

12th Sep 2019 9:48 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

WITNESSES to a crash after a truck lost its brakes have said the driver desperately tried to avoid an accident. 

According to the Advertiser, the white B-double lost its brakes as it travelled on the downward track of the South Eastern Freeway and crashed into six cars which were waiting to turn right into Portush Road last night. 

A cyclist was also waiting at the intersection and walked away. 

"It is extremely lucky no one was seriously injured given the history of this intersection," a police spokesman said at the scene.

"He (the cyclist) should buy a lottery ticket. That's just insane."

The intersection was a site of a major fatal crash in 2014. 

The driver, a 57-year-old from Queensland, was cleared of  being drunk or high on drugs. 

Police defected the truck from BJ Harris Express, for further investigation.

More Stories

Show More
adelaide crash editors picks south eastern freeway truck truck crash truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    premium_icon Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    News THE case of an alleged Yeppoon murderer will not return to court until next year.

    Widow's trauma after identifying dead husband’s body

    premium_icon Widow's trauma after identifying dead husband’s body

    News Her behaviour led police to activate an Emergency Examination Order and have her...

    The builder making his way up the industry ranks

    premium_icon The builder making his way up the industry ranks

    News Scooped up big awards at the Master Builders CQ 2019 Awards last month

    Positive attitude will get Katelyn the job

    premium_icon Positive attitude will get Katelyn the job

    News Single stay-at-home mum looks to return to the workforce and says there is a lot of...