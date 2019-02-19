Truckie fronts court over alleged pursuit

DRAMATIC CHASE: A truck sustained damage after the 47-year-old driver was involved in a police pursuit on Saturday night.

DRAMATIC CHASE: A truck sustained damage after the 47-year-old driver was involved in a police pursuit on Saturday night. Frank Redward

THE driver of a B-double truck that allegedly led police on a pursuit of almost 70km along the Pacific Highway on Saturday night has appeared before Grafton Local Court.

Adam Christopher Lyall, 47, from Nerang in Queensland, was formally charged on Sunday after he was arrested on Saturday following an alleged police pursuit from Glenugie, north of Coffs Harbour, to Chatsworth Island north of Harwood.

Mr Lyall is facing a total of 10 driving offences, ranging from driving at night without headlights on and not wearing a seatbelt to using the truck as a weapon to avoid apprehension, police pursuit, negligent driving and resisting arrest.

In court yesterday, Mr Lyall's solicitor Peter Hunter made no application for bail, and Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to Monday.

Police allege that on Saturday just after 8pm members of the public made a number of calls to 000 reporting that a heavy vehicle with no headlights was being driven erratically northbound on the Pacific Highway, swerving between lanes and running over guard posts.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol intercepted the B-double at Glenugie, and directed the driver to stop; however, police allege the driver instead attempted to run the highway patrol vehicle off the road after a pursuit was initiated.

A truck sustained damage after the 47-year-old driver was involved in a police pursuit on Saturday night, 16th February, 2019. Frank Redward

Police also allege Mr Lyall sideswiped a police truck at Grafton before the pursuit continued 50km north until he was stopped on Mororo Bridge at Chatsworth Island.

Coffs/Clarence road policing's Inspector Darren Jameson said the alleged pursuit was a concern and praised police for keeping the public safe.

"The risk to the public was extreme and the police played a very important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit," he said.

"This was a laden B-double truck weighing multiple tonnes with not a significant braking capability so the risk to the community was extreme and the police here are very, very pleased with the positive outcome."

Insp Jameson said it was an ongoing investigation and did not rule out further charges.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident contact Grafton Police or Crime Stoppers: 1800333000.