Truckie left victims for dead after Bruce Hwy crash

Luke Mortimer
| 5th Aug 2017 6:45 AM
The scene of the crash at Koumala on April 9 last year, which killed one man and left another badly injured.
The scene of the crash at Koumala on April 9 last year, which killed one man and left another badly injured. Daily Mercury Archives

A TWISTED mess of bloodstained metal lay in the dirt by the side of the Bruce Highway - a final resting place for one of its passengers.

Glen Michael Robin Condon knew those inside the mangled car were gravely injured or dead.

But instead of taking responsibility for the devastating crash he caused at Koumala, in which his truck shunted a car into a tree at speed while overtaking, he fled.

Fuzloo Ahmed was dead and the driver Jerome Lamb badly injured.

Condon did call 000, saying he was a witness to deflect any blame. Later, he pulled the paint-stained bumper bar from his truck and painted it.

When police caught up with Condon hours later, he drug tested positive for ice (methamphetamines), which he used after the incident and kept on driving. Condon denied involvement in the collision and lied to officers, but charges were eventually laid.

The events of the crash and its aftermath were told to Mackay District Court, where Judge Douglas McGill said it was beyond belief Condon - a professional driver with added responsibility - left the scene of the collision on Saturday, April 9, 2016.

Particularly as the truckie, from Monkland near Gympie, had been through a life-changing crash himself.

However, Condon's defence barrister, Scott McLennan (instructed by Legal Aid Queensland), said post traumatic stress disorder after that crash partially contributed to Condon's reckless disregard on April 9.

Mr McLennan also told the court Condon had been sexually abused at school and had suffered a "lifetime of mental illness”.

Those factors, Mr McLennan said, provided the background of Condon's shocking decision.

Condon, 39, faced the court on Thursday, pleading guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm before leaving the scene.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with ice in his bloodstream, possessing an illegal category M weapon (knuckledusters) and possessing a knife in public on April 10, 2016.

Jerome Lamb and Mr Ahmed's family travelled from Melbourne and Sydney to be in court for the case.

They sat quietly throughout the hearing and some of them shed tears.

During the hearing, Crown prosecutor Matt Hynes detailed Condon's chequered past on the roads.

He had racked up at least 10 speeding offences (three in the months leading up to the crash), had been fined for following a vehicle too closely and had his licence disqualified twice.

Mr McLennan said Condon was "remorseful and ashamed of his conduct”.

Judge McGill noted Condon may be remorseful now but that had not been evident immediately following the crash, when he told police "a pack of lies”.

Condon sat still, with his head in his hands, as the judge gave his decision.

Judge McGill sentenced Condon to four years and six weeks jail, taking into account 341 days already served in jail.

Condon will be eligible for parole on October 11.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years and convictions were recorded.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  car crash glen michael robin condon ice driving koumala leaving the scene of a crash mackay court mackay crime mackay district court truck crash

