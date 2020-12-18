Truckie loses job after punch up with colleague at servo

A TRUCK driver who got into a fight with his colleague at a truck stop over load scheduling and fatigue issues has lost his job.

Graham Neil Parter, 60, pleaded guilty on December 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said the victim was at the Caltex truck stop on Yaamba Rd on August 21 having breakfast when Parter arrived at 9.50am and approached him about load scheduling and fatigue issues.

He said Parter slapped his hands over both the victim’s ears and then there was a short scuffle.

Mr Schoeman said Parter pushed the victim, causing him to fall back onto a table, causing pain and hitting an ear.

He said the victim ended up on the floor and Parter continued his assault, berating the victim and kicking him in the head.

Mr Schoeman said the assault stopped when witnessed intervened.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said if there had been any injuries, he would have sent Parter, who had three assault occasioning bodily harm and three common assault convictions on his record, to prison.

“To kick someone when they are on the ground is a low and cowardly act,” he said.

Defence lawyer James Harney said Parter, who was a long distance driver, had just returned to Rockhampton that morning and went to talk to the victim, who worked for the same trucking company, about scheduling and fatigue issues they were both dealing with for some time.

He said as a result of the charge, Parter lost his job and now relied on his wife of 20 years’s income.

Mr Harney said Parter’s wife had heart and respiratory issues and was undergoing heart surgery in Brisbane at the time of the offence.

He said Parter had been seeing a psychologist about his anger issues.

Mr Schubert ordered Parter to 15-months probation with a condition he undergo anger management courses. A conviction was recorded.