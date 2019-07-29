Menu
Tony Hickey is missing after a truck explosion on Friday in Western Australia.
TRUCKIE MISSING: Driver missing after truck explosion

Kate Dodd
by
29th Jul 2019 11:30 AM

A TRUCK driver is missing after the truck he was driving exploded on Friday afternoon in Western Australia.

WA Police Inspector Dean Snashall said driver Tony Hickey's truck, which was carrying explosives, caught fire and exploded while he was travelling on the Sandstone-Menzies Road.

Inspector Snashall said when police arrived on scene, about 40km south of Sandstone and 700km north-east of Perth, at about 5pm on Friday, 67-year-old Mr Hickey was nowhere to be found.

"A search of the area did not locate Mr Hickey and given the remote area and the explosion, police are very concerned for his welfare," Inspector Snashall said.

WA media reports say that Mr Hickey is the managing director of BD Explosives, an explosives manufacturer based in Baldivis, which provides transport services for its patented rock blasting products.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone travelling in the area that may have seen or even picked up Mr Hickey.

Specialist forensic officers from Perth are attending the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131 444.

