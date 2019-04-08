Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truckie who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton has faced court.
A truckie who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton has faced court. Bev Lacey
Crime

Truckie raped, kidnapped young woman

Sherele Moody
by
8th Apr 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton last year will be sentenced in July.

Robert Andrew Bennett pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to burglary with violence, multiple rapes and kidnapping. 　

Police allege he broke into the Darra home of a 22-year-old woman on August 6, 2018. 　

The 50-year-old took her to various locations where he repeatedly raped and assaulted her before letting her go on August 7.

Police found him three days later in Grafton and he was extradited to Queensland. He has been behind bars on remand and will remain locked up until his sentencing in three months on July 12. - NewsRegional

brisbane court crime grafton rape robert andrew bennett truckie
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Highest population growth in the region in Yeppoon, Emu Park

    premium_icon Highest population growth in the region in Yeppoon, Emu Park

    Property Infrastructure projects valued at $3.5 billion provide employment opportunities

    Perfect combo: Rocky beef and Chinese vegetables

    premium_icon Perfect combo: Rocky beef and Chinese vegetables

    Food & Entertainment Council partnered with local producers for Huizhou cooking showcase

    Revealed: NAPLAN’s 10-year report card

    premium_icon Revealed: NAPLAN’s 10-year report card

    Education Today the final 2018 NAPLAN report is released

    Capras bring up milestone despite heavy loss

    premium_icon Capras bring up milestone despite heavy loss

    Rugby League Team unable to tame the Tigers in Brisbane