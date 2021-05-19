Truckie sent ‘cooked’ text before crash

Simiona Tuteru, Connect Logistics manager who is facing charges over the Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A truckie who killed four police officers in a horror truck crash on a Melbourne freeway was “pretty cooked” when he sent a massive text in the days before the tragedy, an associate told police.

Mohinder Singh was high on ice and sleep-deprived when he ploughed into the officers on the Eastern Freeway while on shift for Connect Logistics on April 22 last year.

His manager, Simiona Tuteru is facing more than 80 charges in relation to the crash which killed Senior Constables Lynette Taylor, Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney.

Mr Tuteru, 49, faced the third day of his committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday, which is being held to determine whether there is enough evidence to face trial.

Witness Renee Dickson said she had bought ice from Singh days before he hit the officers on the freeway.

Constable Glen Humphris and Senior Constable Kevin King were killed on the Eastern Freeway in April last year.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney also died in the shocking crash.

She was quizzed about a lengthy message she received from the truckie.

“It was a massive message, honestly he was pretty cooked,” Ms Dickson said in a police statement which was partially read out in court.

It’s unclear what was in the “massive” message.

Under questioning, Ms Dickson said she had only met Singh three times within a short space of time and did not know he was involved in the Eastern Freeway crash until police spoke to her.

Mohinder Singh Killed four police officers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

The four police officers were killed on the freeway after stopping to pull over Porsche driver Richard Pusey, who was clocked speeding at 149km/h.

Pusey was urinating on the side of the road and avoided being hit.

The hearing in front of magistrate Luisa Bazzani continues.

