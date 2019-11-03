Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was flown to hospital last night after a truck crash on the Bruce Highway. FILE PIC
A man was flown to hospital last night after a truck crash on the Bruce Highway. FILE PIC
Breaking

Truckie suffers serious injuries in highway crash

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Nov 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway last night.

Paramedics were initially called to a single-truck crash in southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum Creek bridge about 10.54pm on Saturday.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the man in his 30s was treated by critical car paramedics for leg, arm and facial injuries.

A rescue helicopter later flew the man to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

emergency highway injuries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky ref receives coveted QRL award

        premium_icon Rocky ref receives coveted QRL award

        Sport ‘Refereeing is something I love doing but an award like this makes all the hard work you put in feel even better.’

        New party gets tick but who’s the Rocky candidate?

        premium_icon New party gets tick but who’s the Rocky candidate?

        News LEADER says he’s spoken to a potential candidate for the seat of Rockhampton.

        Gaming attendant’s luck runs out

        premium_icon Gaming attendant’s luck runs out

        News YEPPOON worker erred driving to pick up a friend while heavily intoxicated.

        Mayor’s Desk: Tickets sell fast and furiously

        premium_icon Mayor’s Desk: Tickets sell fast and furiously

        News Rockhampton Region’s mayor gives us the scoop on Rockynats 2020.