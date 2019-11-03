Truckie suffers serious injuries in highway crash

A man was flown to hospital last night after a truck crash on the Bruce Highway. FILE PIC

A TRUCK driver was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway last night.

Paramedics were initially called to a single-truck crash in southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum Creek bridge about 10.54pm on Saturday.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the man in his 30s was treated by critical car paramedics for leg, arm and facial injuries.

A rescue helicopter later flew the man to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.