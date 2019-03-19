Truckie's $5500 fine for common error over 24-hour work day

Brett Denis Robson, 41, pleaded guilty to six counts of driving/working in excess of the legal maximum hours in 24 hours and was fined $5,500.

A TRUCK driver with 18 years experience has been fined $5,500 for six counts of driving/working in excess of the legal maximum hours in a 24 hour period.

The Morning Bulleting reported Brett Denis Robson, 41, pleaded guilty to the charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Anthony Louden, prosecutor for the Department of Main Roads and Transport, said Transport inspector intercepted Robson driving a prime mover and trailer on the Bruce Highway, just south of Rockhampton, about 11.30am on November 13, 2017.

Mr Louden said he had made a mistake common to truck drivers due to the 24 hour period set out in the log books, with drivers incorrectly thinking the 12-hour limit was enforced between midnight to midnight rather than from the time their shift starts.

The court heard he was expected to accrue 17 demerit points as a result of the traffic convictions.

