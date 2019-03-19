Truckie's $5500 fine for common error over 24-hour work day

Brett Denis Robson, 41, pleaded guilty to six counts of driving/working in excess of the legal maximum hours in 24 hours and was fined $5,500.

A TRUCK driver with 18 years experience has been fined $5,500 for six counts of driving/working in excess of the legal maximum hours in a 24 hour period.

Brett Denis Robson, 41, pleaded guilty to the charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

The offending period was between October 3, 2017 and November 14, 2017 and took place in Cairns, Townsville, Home Hill, Yaamba, Mackay and Bowen.

Anthony Louden, prosecutor for the Department of Main Roads and Transport, said Transport inspector intercepted Robson driving a prime mover and trailer on the Bruce Highway, just south of Rockhampton, about 11.30am on November 13, 2017.

Checks of his log book revealed the offending.

Mr Louden read out the number of hours Dobson had recorded in the shifts, which were between 13 to 15 hours, while the legal maximum was 12.

Dobson had no traffic history.

Mr Louden said he had made a mistake common to truck drivers due to the 24 hour period set out in the log books, with drivers incorrectly thinking the 12-hour limit was enforced between midnight to midnight rather than from the time their shift starts.

Defence lawyer Joshua Morgan said in the 18 years Dobson had been driving trucks, he had passed all other log book inspections.

"He wasn't aware of his offending at the time,” he said.

Mr Morgan said Dobson now has an app on his phone to help manage his driving hour requirements.

Dobson was ordered to pay the court filing cost of $95.80 on top of the $5500 fine.

The court heard he was expected to accrue 17 demerit points as a result of the traffic convictions.