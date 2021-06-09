Truckie’s head dragged along bitumen in horror rollover

A GoFundMe has been started to help a loving grandfather who could potentially lose his arm and his livelihood following a truck rollover.

Wayne Skinner, 63, of Browns Plains was carting scrap metal in a semi-trailer along Greenup Limevale Road when he crashed in the Brush Creek area, not far from the small town of Texas, about 2.30pm Thursday.

Cassie Skinner, 34, said her father sustained multiple fractures and also lost some skin and hair when his head was dragged along the bitumen through the driver's side window after the truck rolled onto its side.

Wayne Skinner is known as Poppy to his eight grandchildren, including granddaughters Lucy and Talyhia. Picture: Supplied

It took Darling Downs emergency service responders about two hours to free Mr Skinner, who was the sole occupant, from the wreckage.

The truck driver was then flown to the Toowoomba hospital where he underwent surgery the following morning.

Miss Skinner, of Crestmead, said her dad was transferred to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital on Friday afternoon where he is expected to remain for the next few months.

"All I know is he rolled the truck and there was torrential rain at the time. He was trapped in the vehicle until about 5pm … he got pinned in the truck by the steering wheel," she said.

A GoFundMe has been created to try to help truckie Wayne Skinner with some bills while he is recovering from a crash in hospital. Picture: Supplied

"He has fractures to his pelvis, he's got a fractured rib on the left hand side, five fractured ribs on the right hand side, a partially collapsed lung on the right, two broken bones on his right hand, and a compound fracture of the right elbow.

"He also has bits of skin and hair missing from his head from where the truck slid along the ground after it rolled."

Miss Skinner said she started a GoFundMe online fundraiser so the grandfather of eight could concentrate on healing instead of stressing about how to pay his bills.

A $25,000 goal has been set, but Miss Skinner said their family would appreciate any help offered.

"He's not one to ask for a handout," she said.

Cassie Skinner with her father, Wayne. Picture: Supplied

"He has a long road to recovery with multiple surgeries to come due to the injuries sustained in the truck rollover. My dad would take his shirt off his back to help other people in need.

"He is a superhero to all his grandchildren and much loved family member. He was the sole income earner and now he is stressing (about how he is) going to survive."

The disability carer said her eight nieces and nephews, who ranged in age from five months old to 15 years old, adored their 'Poppy.'

"Poppy is our superhero, is what they say," she said.

"The youngest boy basically takes after Poppy, all he talks about is trucks and wants to be a truck driver."

Miss Skinner said her father's worst injury was his fractured right elbow.

"It's a compound fracture and there's a lot of glass, sand and rocks in his elbow," she said.

Wayne Skinner with grandchildren Jacob and Savannah. Picture: Supplied

"He has to have a skin graft done, but if he gets a really bad infection that they can't control, he could lose his arm up to above his elbow.

"The doctors are saying that he'll never drive trucks again, just because of the damage to the elbow. That could change, (but) that's just what we've been told so far."

She said the crash had rattled Mr Skinner, who has been a truck driver since he was 19.

"He has said to throw out all of his truck driving stuff, his work clothes everything to do with truck driving," she said.

"He's demanded it.

"For him to say that then it's hit close to home."

Originally published as Truckie's head dragged along bitumen in horror rollover