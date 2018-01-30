Truckies help block Bruce Hwy in CQ after B-double rollover

Paramedics transported a truck driver to the Bundaberg Hospital after a crash south of Miriam Vale.

UPDATE 3:46PM: A truck that rolled over on the Bruce Hwy south of Miriam Vale this morning has now been cleared.

TRUCKIES pulled over to block the Bruce Hwy this morning as one of their brothers on the road's vehicles rolled onto its side.

The sole occupant of a B-double carrying bricks was treated by paramedics on scene south of Miriam Vale this morning, about 3.50am.

The driver, aged in his 40s, suffered cuts to his lower leg, and required transport to the Bundaberg Hospital.

The Queensland Police Service conducted traffic control for a period on the north-bound lanes, before an external agency took over and a heavy-vehicle tow was due to recover the truck as of 7am.

Traffic control remains on scene, however the Statewide Traffic Management advises the crash has not blocked the road.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had one crew attend and cleaned a diesel leak before tehy left the scene in the hands of the QPS.

All emergency services had left as of 7am.