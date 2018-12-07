Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Lights on the Hill convoy leave from Brown and Hurley on the annual memorial drive in memory of truck drivers lost.
The Lights on the Hill convoy leave from Brown and Hurley on the annual memorial drive in memory of truck drivers lost. Kevin Farmer
News

Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?

by Jayden Whaites
6th Dec 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRUCKIES are lighting up in the weeks leading up to Christmas on a campaign to promote awareness of heavy vehicle users on the road.

Information from the Australian Trucking Safety Services and Solutions shows that often people will physically see a truck, but its presence does not actually register, resulting in them moving into the trucks travel path.

This is what the industry calls "The Invisible Truck phenomenon".

 

Convoy of trucks leave the Lights on the Hill memorial service.
Convoy of trucks leave the Lights on the Hill memorial service. Bev Lacey

Northern NSW truck company North Haul - a joint venture between Greensill Bros, Hoffmans Haulage and Brian Smith Timber Transport - have started the "Trucks Light Up December" campaign, which aims to increase awareness of heavy vehicles on the roads by truck drivers turning on their low beam headlights during the day.

 

A Lights on the Hill flag.
A Lights on the Hill flag. Kevin Farmer

With increased traffic on the roads and visitors to the region who may be unfamiliar with the roads and areas that surround State Forests, the Christmas period is the perfect time to remind everybody to stay safe on our roads.

 

Truck Drivers Memorial.
Truck Drivers Memorial. Contributed
pacific highway truckies trucks
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man 53, jailed for relationship with 14yo stepdaughter

    premium_icon Man 53, jailed for relationship with 14yo stepdaughter

    News His actions came to the attention of the police when the girl told her cousin what had been happening

    CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    premium_icon CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    News A tribute to a man who has reshaped the region's education landscape

    $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    premium_icon $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    Health People in Capricornia will save up to $7,000 a year

    Uber kicked off in Rocky yesterday not everyone is happy

    premium_icon Uber kicked off in Rocky yesterday not everyone is happy

    Careers The ride sharing service hopes to cash in during the silly season

    Local Partners