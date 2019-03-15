Truckie's sneaky theft no Robin Hood act

THIEVERY: Jason Colin Pearce, 42, from New Beith, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing $7000 worth of goods.

THIEVERY: Jason Colin Pearce, 42, from New Beith, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing $7000 worth of goods. Ross Irby

A TRUCKIE who stole goods to give to his family and friends has been told he isn't Robin Hood.

Jason Colin Pearce, 42, from New Beith, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing $7000 worth of goods as a clerk/servant, from a freight depot at Maryborough in November 2017.

Pearce, who works as a freight driver for his father's company, left the court humbled after Magistrate Tracy Mossop said his actions did not fit the classic Robin Hood criteria of stealing from the rich to give to the poor.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voigt said the stealing involved electrical and pharmaceutical goods valued at $7000 that were bound for Chemist Warehouse and Bunnings.

Sgt Voigt said drivers who delivered freight were issued company keys to Skene Transport Services depot at Island Plantation in Maryborough.

Four pallets of goods went missing between November 18 and 20, 2017. The pallets contained items including perfumes and power tools.

A delivery truck was seen at 3am on November 20 outside the locked gates of the depot.

Later scrutiny of the inventory of goods revealed four pallets were missing.

Checks were made on all drivers that went to the depot that weekend as well as checking the satellite tracking system.

Sgt Voigt said Pearce was identified as being the driver of the truck spotted at 3am.

In December, premises at Springfield were searched and some items stolen from Maryborough were found.

His house was also searched.

Sgt Voigt said Pearce told police he gave the goods to his friends and family.

"It was a breach of trust by an employee given access to a depot," he said.

The lawyer for Pearce told the court the freight logistics driver was a father of five who worked for his father's business.

His mother had died in 2017 and Pearce was not thinking clearly when he offended.

Ms Mossop said it would appear Pearce had been going through grief when he "decided to be a modern-day Robin Hood" and supply his family and friends.

"But you don't quite meet the fantasy figure of Robin Hood," Ms Mossop told him.

Pearce was convicted and received six months' jail, the sentence immediately suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $3573.24.