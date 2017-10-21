Truckies stranded as popular North Rocky truck stop closed

CLOSED: Yaamba Road Caltex Truckstop was fenced off and closed for renovations today leaving motorists seeking other options.

CLOSED: Yaamba Road Caltex Truckstop was fenced off and closed for renovations today leaving motorists seeking other options. Frazer Pearce

TRUCKS were parked up outside the gated off Caltex Truckstop North Rockhampton this morning after its recent closure.

In what promises to be an inconvenience for motorists, a sign was placed on the fence detailing the service station was closed for renovations.

Ronnie Marsh provided more information to the Morning Bulletin on Facebook regarding the closure.

"Its been shut since last week,” he said.

"It will be shut for four months for repairs and tank replacement.

"Its been all over the trucking pages for months about it closing.”

It's not the first time the popular service station Caltex Truckstop North Rockhampton located at 524 Yaamba Rd has shut this year, with an earlier closure in occurring March.

As a contingency measure another Morning Bulletin reader, Sam An Brendan, recommended motorists, "Drive to Caltex Southside next to fountain park or Gracemere Caltex in town or in the industrial estate.”

When approached for comment regarding the previous closure, National media manager Sally Oelerich recognised the importance of the service station to the local community.

"However - as is evidenced by the keen interest from The Morning Bulletin's readers - customers obviously rely on this popular location,” she said.

"Caltex Australia will have a portable sales shed by the end of the weekend so the site can be back open for fuel business.”

It is understood that this portable sales shed was only a stop gap measure and these current renovations would be towards a more lasting solution for the site.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking information from the Truckstop and Caltex about what the renovations involve and how long the service station is expected to be shut.