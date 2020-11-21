Trucking store opens it doors at new CQ location

AN EXPERT on all things truck and trailer related has launched its latest venture right in the heart of the Beef Capital.

Truckzone, a nationally established parts specialist, has now opened its doors to both visitors and residents of the Rockhampton community as part of a nationwide expansion.

However, it is not the only development to take place for the company this year, following its recent rebranding from Gleeman and Coburg to Truckzone.

Located on Gladstone Road at Allenstown, the new store features both a showroom and warehouse fully stocked with parts and accessories of some well-known Australian brands.

SMP Group CEO Mick Henderson revealed his delight at the opening, saying the new store would further facilitate the company’s offering.

Truck and trailer fanatics will have access to some of the most well-known Australian brands.

“It is important for us to grow the Truckzone family and expand our national footprint,” he said.

“Rockhampton was one of the priorities for us as our customer base is growing in this area, so we made sure to find a central, convenient location for our customers.”

Mr Henderson also credited the regional city’s extensive development over the past 15 years as reason for the expansion into Central Queensland.

“The opening of the new branch was required to meet the growing local customer demand and I’m very pleased that some of the most experienced part interpreters in North Queensland have joined our Rockhampton branch to support our customers,” he said.

He added it would further improve capacity to provide customers with the products they need and trust – all at competitive prices.

SMP Group CEO Mick Henderson.

“We have a catalogue of 30,000 competitively priced lines and our stock levels keep growing in all our stores, including Rockhampton,” he said.

“At the SMP Group, we have recently consolidated three of our six businesses, Gleeman, Coburg and Partspeek, all in truck parts and accessories, to create one strong entity helping us to deliver the best customer experience.

“Our goal is to pass on the benefits of our new developments to our customers. This is only the start of our national commitment with more exciting announcements to come.”

The new store is at 113 Gladstone Road, Allenstown, and can be contacted by 07 3320 7290.