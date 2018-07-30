Menu
News

Truckload of chickpeas spill on Bruxner Highway

Alison Paterson
by
30th Jul 2018 2:15 PM

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying a load of chickpeas has rolled on the Bruxner Highway, closing one lane and slowing traffic in both directions.

Police said the truck rolled near Richmond Range Rd at Mallanganee between Casino and Tabulum just after noon.

"The semi-trailer is on its side and has scattered produce all over the road," a police spokesman said.

"The truck is also leaking oil and diesel."

The Rural Fire Service were called to the incident, with a truck and crew from Mallanganee attending along with a Hazmat crew and a pumper crew from NSW Fire & Rescue.

An RFS spokesman confirmed the driver of the truck was not injured.

According to NSW Ambulance, they were not called to the incident.

It is understood other emergency services and Kyogle Shire staff are in attendance.

Alternating stop / slow traffic condition are in place and drivers are requested to allow for extra travel time when using this part of the Bruxner Hwy.

