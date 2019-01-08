Menu
FILE IMAGE. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Trucks collide at CQ mine entrance

Michelle Gately
by
8th Jan 2019 8:13 AM
8AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service confirmed two men involved in the truck collision were not seriously injured.

The spokesperson said two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were taken to Springsure Multipurpose Health Centre with minor injuries.

One lane was re-opened to traffic at 7.30am.

6.50AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash near a Central Queensland mine, where reports suggest two trucks have rolled.

Initial reports suggest at least one person may be seriously injured, but those injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash was reported at the entrance to Meteor Downs South mine, near Springsure.

The road is blocked and delays are expected.

