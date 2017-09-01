Trucks set to take over Rockhampton this weekend

SOME eight years ago Steve Latimer decided he wanted to raise awareness of truck drivers and what they do for our communities.

From that thought bubble CQ Convoy was born.

The Rockhampton event has grown from raising awareness to raising money for local charities as well.

This year's CQ Convoy is on tomorrow (Saturday) with the parade kicking off at 1pm, followed by an open day at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

CQ Convoy: Steve Latimer talks about this year's CQ Convoy.

"The highlight will be the parade that will leave the university (CQUniversity) at 1pm and it will follow the Bruce Hwy through town out to the roundabout and come back down into the Showgrounds,” Steve said.

"At 3pm the gates will open at the Showgrounds to the general public where we will have CQ eat Street, live bands, a truck show, car show and fireworks which take off at 8pm as well as amusement rides for the kids.”

This year Steve and the convoy will be raising funds for the RACQ Helicopter Service.

"So far in the last three years we've been running we've raised nearly $100,000,” Steve said. "Last year our charity was the Royal Flying Doctors Service, this year we're helping the helicopter rescue service.”

Steve said he has enjoyed watching the event go from strength to strength.

"The idea was started about eight years ago, we had a thought of doing something for the community and raising awareness of truck drivers and what they do,” he said. "Then four or five years ago we had a meeting with a group of truck drivers and from there it's grown to what it is today.”

AT A GLANCE