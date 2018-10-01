Young officer still critical after pursuit horror

Policeman Peter McAulay is fighting for his life after being hit by a car on Thursday. Picture: The Chronicle

CRITICALLY injured police officer Constable Peter McAulay has been hailed as "a true blue hero" as he continues tofight for life.

Constable McAulay's family remain at his bedside in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, willing the brave officer to recover from the critical injuries he sustained when a stolen car allegedly driven by two teens slammed into him at Ipswich early Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old police officer underwent another round of surgery on Friday night, with police this morning confirming he remains in a critical but stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital's intensive care unit.

As Queensland's police officers paused for Remembrance Day on Friday, the thin blue line also embraced Constable McAulay's girlfriend - one of their own sworn members.

"He is a true blue hero, injured while protecting his community," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

The constable remains in an induced coma.

Mr Ryan and Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, who both separately met with Constable McAulay's family yesterday, are the latest voices in growing call for police to be given the power to remotely shut down out of control cars.

The move - which has been used in the United States since at least 2009 - would allow pursuing officers to request the engines of out-of-control cars be switched off by the manufacturer.

"I want to issue a challenge to my colleagues. There's a Ministerial Council of Police Ministers coming up next month, let's put it on the agenda. Let's get this done," Mr Ryan said.

"This is not just about community safety, it's about the safety of our police. It's about having vehicles on our street that are safe, that can be remotely immobilised."

Meanwhile, the foster carer of the teenage girl accused of trying to murder Constable McAulay said the child was well mannered and respectful, despite a chequered past.

"After she was granted bail (at an unrelated court appearance) at Richlands (Magistrates Court) she came to stay with me for two nights," the foster carer told The Courier-Mail.

"She left and said: 'Well I don't like your rules' and that was three weeks ago.

"I felt sorry for her because she had nobody. I was trying to give a damn. I think she was just lost in a system that forgot about her."

Officers march down Roma St in Brisbane for Queensland Police Remembrance Day on Friday. Picture: AAP/David Clark

The 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy - who can't be named for legal reasons - were remanded in custody, charged with the attempted murder of Constable McAulay. They will appear in court again on November 6.

Officers allegedly found a bag of the drug ice and a pipe in the allegedly stolen car that struck the policeman on Thursday morning.

Mr Stewart yesterday said he welcomed the opportunity to meet with Constable McAulay's family, offering them his full support.

Flowers laid to remember fallen officers during Friday’s Queensland Police Remembrance Day service. Picture: AAP/David Clark

"I want to personally provide my assurance and the thoughts and prayers of all of the members of the Queensland Police Service," Mr Stewart said.

In a statement, Constable McAulay's family said they were "extremely grateful for the tremendous amount of support" they have received.

"We would also like to thank the medical staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital for their around-the-clock care of Peter as well as the paramedics who treated him."

The remembrance day march concluded with a service at St John’s Cathedral. Picture: AAP/David Clark

The tragedy has reignited a debate about giving police greater powers to prevent pursuits and deter youth offenders.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said it was time to introduce remote vehicle immobilisers for police.

Opposition police spokesman Tim Mander said youth crime needed further attention.

"Under Labor, young offenders can no longer be charged with breaching bail conditions, creating a revolving door of offenders going through the courts with no incentive whatsoever to obey the law. At the last election, we proposed trialling a new police pursuit policy in Townsville to give officers more discretion."

- With Sophie Chirgwin