Family will always remember 'true-blue' country boy

REST IN PEACE: Family said Casey was the definition of a true-blue country boy, who hated city life, and had a passion for all things bush. Pic: Supplied

CASEY Ian Porter and his best friend Clinton Thompson did everything together, and when tragedy struck on May 21, the friends took their last breaths together after the car they were travelling in with three others struck a tree at speed.

ROADSIDE MEMORIAL: Casey mother Donna Porter and partner, with Clinton Thompsons mother Robin Thompson, and sister Teresa Doyle at the Chinchilla Tara Rd memorial site.

Casey grew up in Tara, and his sister Kylie Porter said he always respected and loved his family, and spent some time with family out west as a teenager.

"He went out to his Aunty Vicki and Uncle Ken to work on a cattle station," she said.

"He also use to stay with Nan and Pop Brown at the farm and help them as well.

"He loved his family and friends and would do anything to help people, but most of all he loved his nieces and nephews."

While at school, Ms Porter remembered her brother's rebellious spirit fondly, even though it got him into trouble most of the time.

"Casey only went to about Year 9, he didn't like school very much… and was always suspended," she said.

Always outside, Casey's cousin Kevin Ash said he loved heading out early in the morning to go pig hunting with the boys.

"He also loved fishing with his dad and enjoyed having a coldie or two while fishing," Mr Ash said.

"We will never forget the first time Casey, Gene, Dan, and Kylie went pigging at the farm and they caught a couple of stinky boars."

COUNTRY BOY AT HEART: Casey Porter loved hunting with his mates. Pic: Supplied

Mr Ash would play practical jokes on Casey, and get away with it every time because of his trusting and gullible nature.

Being born on the same day, February 1, 1985, cousins Kevin and Casey always shared a strong bond - "they were like twins", Casey's mother Donna Porter said.

"Kev used to look after Casey at school when kids would pick on him," Ms Porter said.

"Together they were a force to be reckoned with."

Casey's friend and Rhys Ash's partner Kaylee Flanagan said as the cousins grew up together, Casey and Rhys created a lifelong and unbreakable bond.

"Rhys and Casey shared the same road and are related to each other in many ways," Ms Flanagan said.

"Rhys would always be there to help Casey through tough times.

"Casey loved it when Rhys would tattoo him - he was proud of them.

"Casey would pop in once or twice daily to visit, so his presence became ritual and is more than missed."

REST EASY: Casey will be missed dearly by all his friends and family. Pic: Supplied

Being a bit of a daredevil, Mr Ash said Casey had earned the nickname CP-140 after taking off in his father's old Laser at 140km/h.

"He took off like a bat out of hell, he was going to see a mate but was going too fast and rolled the car," Mr Ash recalls.

"He said he was doing 140, so that's how he got the name CP-140."

Never to be forgotten, Casey's family and friends said his memory, and story, would live on through everyone that his wild and loving spirit touched.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to all the emergency services that attended the crash site on Chinchilla Tara Road, on May 21.