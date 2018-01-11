'True gentleman': One of CQ's LNP stalwarts passes

A MASSIVE hole has opened up in the Central Queensland community with this week's passing of a "true gentleman” John Christie.

John was born an only child in Sydney 71 years ago and spent his time working in the public service before moving to Rockhampton 25 years ago to work for Australian Air Express.

An active Christian, John's humility and willingness do anything to help others and to serve the community was much admired.

After marrying his adored wife Faye, 19 years ago, he finally had a sense of belonging in his instant family with step-daughter Kaylene, son-in-law Jason and two grand children Liam and Jaydee.

Kaylene described her step-father as "the kindest man”, who was generous, loving, loyal, with a warped sense of humour who never raised his voice or got angry.

Normally a quiet man, John surprised people whenever he opened his mouth with his intelligent insights and encyclopaedic knowledge of history that was highly sought after on trivia nights.

Over the years he was prominent on the pages of The Morning Bulletin, with his letters to the editor unleashing opinions that often caught even his family by surprise.

Politics was a consuming passion with John as the local LNP party's Secretary and Treasurer - where his loss was now keenly felt.

Before succumbing to cancer on Tuesday, John was able to cross off his bucket list wish of visiting Europe last year, witnessing some of the railways and trains that had been his abiding lifelong passion.

John Christie will be honoured at the Cathedral of Praise Church on Saturday at 3pm.

Tributes to John Christie:

Michelle Landry - I want to thank John for everything he did to support myself and the LNP Team in CQ. He was an integral part of the Capricornia campaign team in 2013 & 2016. His strong work ethic and razor-sharp political mind has kept the Nationals and LNP informed and relevant in CQ for countless years. His letter writing an integral tool and a great contribution to our community. Nothing was ever too much trouble for John and he always gave more than he took. My thoughts are with his family as they mourn one of the good ones. Rest In Peace, John.

Douglas Rodgers - Though my personal connection with John was brief, I believe the party - and indeed Central Queensland in general - has lost one of its great contributors. There have been some lean years in this neck of the woods for the LNP but whenever there was work to be done, John was invariably there to see that the nitty-gritty was done. Right to the end he continued his proud career as one of CQ's great Letter-to-the-Editor writers, always providing sage advice or a different point to consider. John will be sorely missed by those who met him and those who read him. We are poorer for his passing.

Neil Fisher - I'm grateful for Mr Christie's support during my own personal health journey.

Alexander Scott - Sad to hear of the passing today of John Christie. For decades, John has been a stalwart of the LNP in Central Queensland. Praying for Faye, Kaylene and his family in this sad time.

Alice Godden - RIP.

Darryl Saw - Sorry to hear the sad news, sincerest sympathy to family and friends.

Steve Billington - REST IN PEACE JOHN.

Sheila Smyth - So sorry to hear the news about John - what an incredible fighter - condolences to the family.

Sharon Bryson - Thinking of you and the family Jason ,sending you all my love .xo

Roland Anselme - Our thoughts are with you all. He was a great bloke.