True hard working, good bloke killed in freak tree accident

LINDSAY Howkins has been remembered by friends and family as a hard working, good bloke.

The 50-year-old was tragically killed in a freak accident at his Bajool property, “Gelobera”, on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Mt Hopeful Rd at 1.40pm and he was declared deceased at the scene.

It is understood Mr Howkins was cutting trees down and one tree got caught with another. As he was working on them, a branch hit Mr Howkins forehead, reportedly killing him instantly.

Mr Howkins had owned the property for some time and moved to the area a few years ago from Emerald.

He started out his working life as an apprentice cabinet-maker before moving into building transportable homes and then started Howkins Heavy Haulage.

He leaves two children he had with Maya Krkalic, a daughter, Emily, 26, and son, Jason, 23 and a partner, Viv Finckh.

He had two brothers, Ross and Glen, and was the son of Allan and Colleen Howkins.

His daughter, Emily, who is still coming to terms with the loss, affectionately joked it was fitting he would knock off early on a Friday to have a beer.

He was well loved and had friends far and wide, having worked across Queensland.

Mr Howkins was described as a loveable character and jack of all trades.

“A daredevil by nature, an old fashioned Aussie larrikin, joker, politically incorrect, said how it was, a diehard Slim Dusty fan, that beard, a swagman, a biker, a questionable fashion sense but could scrub up alright when the time called for it,” Emily said in a tribute statement to her father.

“A god damned hard worker, a fiery temper but with a heart of pure gold, tough as nails you were. I never once saw you cry.

“I never could imagine you old and grey. I guess now you’ll be forever young.

“I got my strength from you I’ll be there for all of our friends and family.

“I have spent my whole life trying to make you proud. You never had to say it but I know you were. I always wanted to grow up and be just like you.

“My childhood memories are painted with many adventures and misadventures that you carted me along on I’ll hold those close to my heart until we meet again.

“I feel like the rugs been pulled out from under me yet again and hard to make any sense of Gods plan for me.”