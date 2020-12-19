True local CQ mine worker and mum nominates for Rocky mayor

The first person to officially nominate for the Rockhampton region mayor vacancy with the Electoral Commission of Queensland, Bronwyn Laverty-Young wants to promote Rockhampton as a “great tourist destination”.

Ms Laverty-Young has lived in the Rockhampton area for most of her life.

She grew up in Gracemere and is now living in the Alton Downs with her husband and adult children.

Her working life began as an apprentice motor mechanic, then as a primary school teacher and she now works as dump truck operator and emergency mines rescuer.

Looking to the mayoral race, Ms Laverty would like to further develop and building the region as place to live and visit.

“(Rockhampton is) approximately a one hour flight from Brisbane, where going to meetings or for leisure is achievable, not far from great beaches, surrounding historical towns to explore and being a more cost effective place to live compared to the big cities,” she said.

Supporting jobs is also another issue she would like to focus on.

She would like to capitalise on working from home, which is now the norm as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

“Rockhampton is uniquely positioned to take advantage of and promote, to remote workers, with this way of working having become a viable and cost effective way for companies to operate and diversify their working environment,” she said.

She would also like to “back businesses” by creating job opportunities.

“Collaborating with industries, small businesses, and our farming community in our region while working with different agencies and engaging and collaborating with our multicultural and Indigenous communities to help our unemployed and young job seekers return to and start their working journeys,” she said