Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bronwyn Laverty-Young is running for mayor.
Bronwyn Laverty-Young is running for mayor.
Council News

True local CQ mine worker and mum nominates for Rocky mayor

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The first person to officially nominate for the Rockhampton region mayor vacancy with the Electoral Commission of Queensland, Bronwyn Laverty-Young wants to promote Rockhampton as a “great tourist destination”.

Ms Laverty-Young has lived in the Rockhampton area for most of her life.

She grew up in Gracemere and is now living in the Alton Downs with her husband and adult children.

Her working life began as an apprentice motor mechanic, then as a primary school teacher and she now works as dump truck operator and emergency mines rescuer.

Looking to the mayoral race, Ms Laverty would like to further develop and building the region as place to live and visit.

“(Rockhampton is) approximately a one hour flight from Brisbane, where going to meetings or for leisure is achievable, not far from great beaches, surrounding historical towns to explore and being a more cost effective place to live compared to the big cities,” she said.

Supporting jobs is also another issue she would like to focus on.

She would like to capitalise on working from home, which is now the norm as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

“Rockhampton is uniquely positioned to take advantage of and promote, to remote workers, with this way of working having become a viable and cost effective way for companies to operate and diversify their working environment,” she said.

She would also like to “back businesses” by creating job opportunities.

“Collaborating with industries, small businesses, and our farming community in our region while working with different agencies and engaging and collaborating with our multicultural and Indigenous communities to help our unemployed and young job seekers return to and start their working journeys,” she said

bronwyn laverty-young rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021 rrcvotes rrcvotes2020 tmbvotes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Familiar face joins Rocky mayoral race

        Premium Content Familiar face joins Rocky mayoral race

        News A familiar face from previous election campaigns is the latest to enter Rocky’s crowded mayoral race.

        UPDATE: Powerlines down in busy Nth Rocky street

        Premium Content UPDATE: Powerlines down in busy Nth Rocky street

        News A witness at the scene reported a truck had collided with a power pole.

        DV offender tells cop to ‘shut up’, ‘mind your own business’

        Premium Content DV offender tells cop to ‘shut up’, ‘mind your own business’

        Crime A police officer in the car park of a supermarket witnessed a man verbally abuse...

        Kmart stores to open until midnight across CQ

        Premium Content Kmart stores to open until midnight across CQ

        Smarter Shopping The late night shopping move is in place from today.