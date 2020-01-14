Menu
DECENT TURNOUT: TruFusion's special bushfire fundraising lunch on Saturday was booked out by hungry members of the community wishing to show their support.
News

TruFusion customers roll up in support of brigades

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
14th Jan 2020 1:18 PM
TRUFUSION Indian Bar and Grill’s owner Amit Rana got quite emotional seeing over 100 people attend his special bushfire charity fundraising lunch on Saturday.

After initially planning to donate the profits of the buffet lunch, he decided to change his plan.

KIND GESTURE: TruFusion's owner Amit Rana is calling on the local community to come along to his special fundraising lunch to support the victims of Australia's bushfire disaster.
“Seeing the appreciation and support we have received from the local community for the small kind gesture we initiated, we have decided to donate the whole fundraiser lunch sale amount and not just the profit,” Mr Rana said.

“We are donating the rounded figure of $2100 towards The Caves Rural Fire Brigade along with rural fire fighters at Lake Mary, Bungundarra and Adelaide Park.”

Mr Rana intended to continue fundraising using his donations box to support Lifeline’s bushfire counselling helpline.

He strongly encouraged other businesses to organise their own fundraisers.

BUSHFIRE DONATIONS

  • Rural Fire Service brigade donations: rfbaq.org/donate-to-a-brigade
  • Lifeline’s mental health phone counselling: fundraise.lifelineqld.org.au/donate

TruFusion's owner Amit Rana calls on other local businesses to support the victims of Australia's bushfire disaster.
