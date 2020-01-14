TruFusion customers roll up in support of brigades

DECENT TURNOUT: TruFusion's special bushfire fundraising lunch on Saturday was booked out by hungry members of the community wishing to show their support.

TRUFUSION Indian Bar and Grill’s owner Amit Rana got quite emotional seeing over 100 people attend his special bushfire charity fundraising lunch on Saturday.

After initially planning to donate the profits of the buffet lunch, he decided to change his plan.

“Seeing the appreciation and support we have received from the local community for the small kind gesture we initiated, we have decided to donate the whole fundraiser lunch sale amount and not just the profit,” Mr Rana said.

“We are donating the rounded figure of $2100 towards The Caves Rural Fire Brigade along with rural fire fighters at Lake Mary, Bungundarra and Adelaide Park.”

Mr Rana intended to continue fundraising using his donations box to support Lifeline’s bushfire counselling helpline.

He strongly encouraged other businesses to organise their own fundraisers.

BUSHFIRE DONATIONS

Rural Fire Service brigade donations : rfbaq.org/donate-to-a-brigade

: rfbaq.org/donate-to-a-brigade Lifeline’s mental health phone counselling: fundraise.lifelineqld.org.au/donate

