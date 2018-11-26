TruFusion on a quest to find an aspiring chef extraordinaire

MISSING PIECE: Business is good for Rockhampton's TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill but owner Amit Rana is looking for an aspiring chef to partner with him in creating culinary masterpieces.

Rockhampton's acclaimed dining establishment TruFusion Indian Bar & Grill has an ingredient missing from their recipe for success.

Since they opened in July, proud owner Amit Rana has worked hard to develop the restaurant's reputation for producing flavoursome and authentic dishes from the Indian subcontinent - but he needs help.

Mr Rana has been on a quest to find an aspiring chef who shares his positive energy and passion for food, who wishes share in the culinary journey which TruFusion has commenced.

"I'm looking for someone who is not hesitant to work hard, get their hands dirty, be honest and direct, wanting to learn and willing to ask questions,” Mr Rana

"The two things we require most are passion and skill.

"Skill can be taught, but passion is a natural process and cannot be taught or installed.”

There's a lot to learn from Mr Rana given that TruFusion's lengthy and diverse menu features dishes sourced from all over the subcontinent including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Bangladesh .

"I want to pass on this experience to someone who shares my vision and passion for food,” he said.

"It's not just about cooking, but sharing in the art of cooking and the history behind the dishes.”

He said finding good staff was key to a successful business and he treated his team as family and worked closely with them.

Before taking the plunge in hospitality, Mr Rana worked in community services, which provided him with the ability to recruit and support staff from disadvantaged backgrounds, with complex or special needs, or those who had not been given an opportunity by other employers.

"I do not like to give up on people I have come across in life both personally and professionally,” Mr Rana said.

With a reliable protégé holding down the kitchen responsibilities, he hoped to be freed up to can come out more often to meet and greet diners, to share stories and impart his cooking knowledge.

The sky is the limit for the business with Mr Rana expressing hoped of expanding to other locations down the track.

If you think you have the goods to be a kitchen superstar, please contact TruFusion Indian Bar & Grill on their Facebook page.