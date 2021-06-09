‘Truly disturbing’: Man doused in petrol and set on fire

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The victim of a torching incident drove himself to hospital as skin fell off his upper body after he was doused in petrol and set on fire over a debt.

His attacker told others the victim was "lucky it wasn't liquid napalm", a court heard.

Claude Turner was doused with petrol, twice, by his attacker, Jesse Duncan George, over the debt about 11am on January 4, 2020.

George, dressed in a dark hoodie, waited for his victim in a dark location of a home in Campbell Street, Rockhampton, before squeezing a water bottle wrapped in dark cloth and containing petrol on the man and using an aerosol can and incense to set him on fire.

The victim was covered in orange flames with blue underneath.

READ MORE:How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Mr Turner, attempted to extinguish the fire but George squirted more of the petrol on him.

Mr Turner then attempted to enter a bathroom in the home to extinguish the flames in the shower, but George blocked the door and punched him.

George pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court in February to one count of malicious act causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced on June 9.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said George and Mr Turner were known to each other as Mr Turner, 41 at the time, had been in a relationship with George's housemate.

She said the housemate and George visited Mr Turner the day before, on January 3, and as they left, the housemate asked to have a sip of George's water he had in a bottle.

Ms Lawrence said George told the woman it was fuel in the bottle.

She said later that night, the woman heard him say he could have "truly beat him up", Mr Turner was "lucky" he couldn't get "liquid napalm" and that he would have torched Mr Turner that day if it had not been for the children in the house.

She said George also told the woman he wouldn't go to jail and he would be taken to a mental health facility or "they would have to put a bullet in him".

Ms Lawrence said Mr Turner attended the Campbell Street two-storey residence about 11am the next day and told George, who was dressed in a dark hoodie and standing against a dark wall, that he needed to speak to him.

This is when George doused Mr Turner with petrol and set him on fire.

Ms Lawrence said George's housemate was woken up by Mr Turner's screams, saw scorch marks on the door.

She said when the woman saw Mr Turner, he was in the shower and had skin hanging off one of his arms and his ponytail was stuck to his neck.

Ms Lawrence said George was in the kitchen with the woman's current partner, telling them "how lucky they were he couldn't get liquid napalm", that he had mental health issues and he would "start cutting off people's heads" as he raised a meat cleaver above his head.

She said the other man grabbed George by the arm and intervened.

Ms Lawrence said the woman tried to get Mr Turner to go to hospital and was crying at the sight of skin hanging from his arms.

"(Mr Turner) managed to drive himself to hospital and into the Emergency Department trying to hold his arms and legs straight as skin fell off them," she said.

Ms Lawrence said Mr Turner was admitted, intubated and sedated as his airway was filling with liquid.

"Failing to do so would likely endanger his life," she said.

The court heard hospital staff could see skin dangling from Mr Turner's arms and stomach, with muscles visible.

Mr Turner was flown to Brisbane for treatment where a burns specialist found he had suffered burns to 30 per cent of his body with deep dermal burns to his neck, chest, abdomen and upper arms which were cleaned and covered with thin skin grafts.

"The injuries amounted to grievous bodily harm," Ms Lawrence said.

She said this was due to the ongoing disability caused by the burns and if they were untreated, would lead to life-threatening sepsis.

Mr Turner spent 17 days in hospital and had to move in with his mother, who cared for him while she battled cancer.

"This attack has changed my life forever," he said in a victim impact statement.

"I am permanently scarred and every time I look at my scars, I am sick to my stomach and constantly reminded of what happened."

Judge Jeff Clarke said Mr Turner's ongoing problems from the attack included limited movement, requiring constant care, having to wear a full body compression suit, being unable to regulate body temperature, being unable to sleep and suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

He will require further surgery as the skin grafts have pulled his spine resulting in scoliosis.

He said no psychological explanation had been provided for George's offences.

"What happened here was truly disturbing," Judge Clarke said.

"It is simply outrageous conduct you (George) are capable of perpetrating."

The court heard a psychologist found George to have a medium risk of reoffending.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said George had turned to drugs after his father died by suicide when he was 16 and he had been an inpatient for two months for anorexia nervosa.

She said he had also been diagnosed with anxiety.

The court heard George used marijuana, MDMA and methamphetamines.

Judge Clarke sentenced George to nine years prison, declared 522 days presentence custody and made a serious violence offence declaration, which means George will have to serve 7.2 years before being eligible for parole.

Other court news:

Fishy waters used for drug trafficker's haul

CQ pub manager chokes drunk patron until he turns blue